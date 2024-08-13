VIRAL video: Bihar teacher stuns internet for teaching Hindi 'matras' with song and dance, watch here

In the video, Khushboo can be seen creatively teaching Hindi matras to students while acting out the punctuation.

A Bihar schoolteacher has gained widespread attention on social media due to her distinctive approach to teaching pupils. This week, Khushboo Anand, a teacher at a government school in Banka, shared a brief video from her classroom on X.

In the video, Khushboo can be seen creatively teaching Hindi matras to students while acting out the punctuation. It's interesting that Khushboo turned the Hindi matras into a song while the kids studied in a "fun and entertaining way." Khushboo's students made the most of her class and learnt Hindi matras in an engaging way by incorporating some song and dance.

Khushboo translated post reads, "Knowledge of quantity. For children to develop better understanding, sometimes we also have to become a child and by becoming a child, teaching children and helping in the process of teaching and learning gives a very joyful feeling.."

Khushboo Anand received praise from social media users in the comments section of her post after the video went viral and received over one lakh views on X. A user commented , "The interesting way of teaching children is eye catching. Your dedication and commitments towards the job is highly anticipated.” Another user chimed, "Very impressive."

With more than 5,000 followers on X, Khushboo Anand frequently posts stories from her classroom on the internet. She shared the special occasion on social media and got a letter and a thoughtful gift earlier this month from one of her students.