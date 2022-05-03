Viral video: Bihar teacher shares tips to battle heatwave through an epic song

Screengrab from the viral video

As several parts of India are witnessing high temperatures, a teacher in Bihar has taken a new way to educate his students to prevent themselves from the rising heatwave.

A video of the teacher educating his students is going viral on social media wherein he is seen reciting a poem about ‘loo’, the dry, dusty summer wind.

According to reports, the teacher is identified as Baidyanath Rajak and he teaches in a primary school in Maldah village in Samastipur district in Bihar.

In the video shared on Twitter, the teacher can be seen with two water bottles hanging around his neck. The word Loo (heatwave) can be spotted written in Hindi in bold on the chalkboard.

In the song, he talks about carrying an umbrella, drinking plenty of water as well as fruits like watermelon and muskmelon.

Watch the viral video here:

In the video, he says, “Jab dhoop rahe khoob tej, toh bahar na jana. Khud ko rakhna ghar mai sahej, ki bahar na jana”.

The line translates as “When the sun is beating harshly outside one should stay inside the house and preserve their energy by staying at their homes.”

In addition, the teacher also says to his students to be well-fed and stay hydrated by consuming umpteen amounts of water-rich fruits.

The video can also see students who are listening to his performance burst into applause. The video has garnered over 3.5K views and many comments and likes.