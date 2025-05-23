The video, shared on his Instagram handle @pixel_wale_jhaji, has garnered over 1 lakh views and even caught the attention of actress Nitanshi Goel, who played Phool's character in the movie.

Remember the popular scene from Kiran Rao's critically acclaimed film ''Laapataa Ladies,'' where the main leads share a heartwarming conversation and the male lead says “English bol ke dikhaiye (Should I speak in English?)”? This moment has been recreated by many since the film's release, but no one did it like Ankit Jha, a Bihar-based content creator.

The video, shared on his Instagram handle @pixel_wale_jhaji, has garnered over 1 lakh views and even caught the attention of actress Nitanshi Goel, who played Phool's character in the movie. She praised the video in the comment section with a flower and sparkle emoji.

Jha recreated the iconic “English bol ke dikhaiye (Should I speak in English?)” scene with striking accuracy. Fans were stunned to see the resemblance and the accuracy level, from the costume, make-up, dialogue delivery, lighting, to the tone of voice; everything was on point.

'We recreated the chaos, courage & charm of Lapataa Ladies,' the caption read.

Netizens quickly responded to the viral video and flooded the comment section with praise and admiration.

''Dear team, I want to take a moment to say—truly outstanding work! You’ve done an amazing job,'' a user wrote.

''I’m amazed by this work, one of the best reel i saw today on my feed,'' said another user.

''On point! every take, acting, makeup doesn't look like recreate. So perfectly done, a third user commented.

''A very big congratulations to the entire team for pulling off this kind of content with limited sources, a user wrote.

''Kudos to the team.. amazing work brothers.. keep going,'' a user said.

About the film

Laapataa Ladies, released in 2023 and internationally known as 'Lost Ladies', is a comedy-drama film directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan, and Jyoti Deshpande. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan. The film received several awards, including Best Film (Critics' Choice) at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It was also screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival.

