Viral video: Bhopal bride makes grand entry on Suzuki Hayabusa, internet can’t keep calm

In the now-viral clip, the bride, dressed in a traditional red lehenga, is seen riding a superbike.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 08:10 PM IST

Viral video: Bhopal bride makes grand entry on Suzuki Hayabusa, internet can’t keep calm
An Instagram video of a groom in Bhopal is catching the attention of social media users because of his unique wedding entry - he is not riding a car or a horse, but a speeding Suzuki Hayabusa.

The video shared on Instagram with the caption "Hayabusa Wali Dulhan" has garnered applause on the internet for her bold and stylish entry.

In the now-viral clip, the bride, dressed in a traditional red lehenga, is seen riding a superbike with confidence towards the wedding venue, while the guests happily sway and capture the moment on their phones.

Watch the viral video:

 

 

His dramatic entry has a mix of desi charm and biker boldness, which has made him an online sensation. This video has garnered over 18 million views so far.

Also read: Viral video: Daughter surprises mother with first ever business class trip abroad, internet can’t stop smiling

 

