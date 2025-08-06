Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH

In the clip, the dancers are seen seamlessly switching between classical poses and modern poses.

A video of a group of Bharatanatyam dancers performing to the viral Marathi song 'Shaky' has taken social media by pleasant surprise, and rightly so.

The video, posted on Instagram by dancer and choreographer Anuradha Iyengar, features six women blending the grandeur of Bharatanatyam with high-energy freestyle dance steps.

Their performance was notable for its crisp synchronisation, effortless steps and obvious joy in dancing - all set to the now-popular track 'Shakey', originally sung by actress Isha Malviya.

In the clip, the dancers are seen seamlessly switching between classical poses and modern poses. At one moment, they are even seen in Shah Rukh Khan's iconic arms-outstretched pose.

The fusion has been praised not just for the choreography but also for how seamlessly the two styles were presented together.

Many users found the choreography "refreshing" as it broke the monotony of the song's usual reels.

Social media reactions

One user wrote, ''Wow, what a set of choreography.''

Another user said, ''You girls rocked it.. I am watching this on repeat mode. What an amazing choreography and performance.''

A third user commented, ''Everything is so good, but Anu ma'am doing SRK pose is the highlight.''

Another user wrote, ''Bharatnatyam & this song! Such a unique, cool and beautiful combination.''

About the song

The song "Shaky", sung by Sanju Rathore and featuring Isha Malviya, has already created waves for its catchy tune and vibrant visuals. But this reinterpretation in the Bharatanatyam style has pushed it into a new creative zone.