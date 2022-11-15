Search icon
Viral Video: Bestmen wear saree in Chicago to surprise Indian groom on his wedding

Video of two bestmen surprising their friend at his wedding by dressing themselves in desi attire, saree, is going viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk\ |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

Making the wedding special and worth remembering for everyone is important because it is a major day for the bride and the groom. One such wedding video is currently trending on social media. Two men, who were the best men at their friend's wedding and were dressed in traditional Indian garb to surprise the groom, can be seen walking down a street in Chicago in the viral video.

The video was published on Chicago Wedding Videographers' official Instagram page. They captioned and uploaded the video, saying, " Just a typical wedding morning with the groom’s 2 best men walking down Michigan Ave in sarees."

The two men are seen getting ready with some help in the video. They are both seen carrying lovely sarees and blouses to match. They then follow the bride while walking hand in hand in the video. They soon arrive at the groom, who is standing with his back to the camera. At this time, the bride hides, and the husband turns around to find his buddies wearing sarees, which is a funny and adorable surprise.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Chicago Wedding 

 

Since being uploaded, the viral video has garnered over 3 lakh views and more than 38,000 likes on the social media. Nearly 200 users have expressed their reaction in the comment box after watching the widely shared video. One user wrote, “How cute! These are what friends are for”. Another made a hillarious remark and wrote, “they have better pleated sari than i had for my convocation....i couldn't walk”.

READ | 50-year-old Chinese man runs 42-km marathon while smoking cigarettes

 

 

