Viral video: Bengaluru students leave internet mesmerised with Pushpa 2 dance, netizens say 'the way he matches...'

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 08:36 PM IST

A video of Bengaluru students dancing to the popular track Angaro from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has gone viral on the internet.

Shared by Instagram user Lekhana, the video shows a group of students performing to the hit song. 

The clip begins with the girls dancing gracefully to the female vocals, and the boys making a slow and stylish entrance towards their respective partners. As the performance progresses, both couples are seen in perfect sync not only with each other, but also with the rhythm and beat of the song.

 

 

Since being uploaded, it has garnered over seven million views and is winning hearts online.

Social media reactions: 

One user wrote, ''Idk them, but I’m self-inviting myself to their wedding.''

Another user said, ''I was waiting for him to do another lift again.''

A third user commented, ''The way he matches his shawl with her saree.''

Another user wrote, ''I just noticed only he held her waist while others didn’t ahh cutee.''

