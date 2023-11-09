Viral video: Bengaluru's traffic brings Ferrari supercars to a standstill, Ashneer Grover reacts

Luxury Ferraris brought to a standstill in Bengaluru's infamous traffic jams, as captured in a viral video.

Bengaluru, the bustling IT hub of India, is known for its thriving tech industry, pleasant climate, and unfortunately, its notorious traffic jams. Recently, a viral video has highlighted the irony of the situation, featuring a fleet of luxurious Ferrari supercars caught in the midst of a lengthy traffic jam on one of the city's busy streets.

Shared by Instagram user @pavangamemaster under the caption "FERRARI’s TakeDown Bengaluru," the video showcases various models of these exquisite Italian sports cars skillfully navigating or patiently waiting amidst the city's infamous traffic gridlock. The clip quickly gained traction on social media, sparking a whirlwind of comments from users who couldn't help but feel both amused and frustrated at the sight.

The video has garnered over 4 million views and a plethora of reactions, but what made it even more interesting was the humorous response from Ashneer Grover, co-founder of Bharatpe and former judge on the Indian version of Shark Tank. He quipped, "More like Bengaluru takes down Ferrari! I feel the pain of having so many horses and being stuck in traffic."

One commenter added a touch of sarcasm, saying, "Imagine spending 6 crore just to be stuck in traffic with the rest of Bangalore." Another user expressed their admiration for the city, stating, "Bengaluru never stops in traffic. Amazing video. Shows the reality."