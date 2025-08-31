Viral video: Bengaluru professor’s hip-hop dance on ‘Muqabla’ earns him nickname ‘Mechanical Jackson’

This professor decided to teach with his feet, and social media users were in full support of it.

A Bengaluru tech professor has left the internet in awe, not with equations, but with his hip-hop dance moves, earning him a nickname that students will never forget.

This professor decided to teach with his feet, and social media users were in full support of it. A video of him dancing to Prabhu Deva's song "Muqabla" went viral on Instagram, and users wasted no time in declaring him the "Mechanical Jackson".

The video of the performance was shared in two parts, each of which was accompanied by cheers, hooting and a lot of phone cameras pointed at the professor dancing in the middle of the stage.

Watch the viral video:

The comments started pouring in faster than the beats dropped. One user wrote, ''Bro Choose Wrong Profession.'' Another user said, ''Ooffff the way he removed another shoe.'' A third user commented, ''Professor by profession, Dancer by passion.'' Another user wrote, ''In this college, staff are more talented than students.''

