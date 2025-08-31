Viral video: Bengaluru professor’s hip-hop dance on ‘Muqabla’ earns him nickname ‘Mechanical Jackson’

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan visit GSB Ganpati Pandal to seek Bappa's blessings - Watch viral video
'Fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up': PM Narendra Modi pens heartfelt letter to Cheteshwar Pujara after retirement
Delhi to Meerut in 30 minutes? Namo Bharat, Meerut Metro to soon make it reality, check key details
Fitness influencer shares 7 lessons after losing 25 kg in 4 months, viral post inspires internet
Who is Cai Qi? Powerful CCP leader, a confidant of Xi Jinping, who met PM Modi at SCO Summit in China
Ravichandran Ashwin takes big career step, registers for foreign T20 league's auction after IPL retirement
PM Modi attends SCO Summit in China's Tianjin; exchanges warm handshake with President Xi Jinping
Watch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Haris loses cool, smashes bat in frustration during tri-series game against UAE
After PM Modi's meeting with Xi Jinping, Chinese expert blasts Donald Trump over 50 percent tariffs: 'Stealing people's...'
Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari OTT Release: Date, time, where to watch online
VIRAL
This professor decided to teach with his feet, and social media users were in full support of it.
A Bengaluru tech professor has left the internet in awe, not with equations, but with his hip-hop dance moves, earning him a nickname that students will never forget.
This professor decided to teach with his feet, and social media users were in full support of it. A video of him dancing to Prabhu Deva's song "Muqabla" went viral on Instagram, and users wasted no time in declaring him the "Mechanical Jackson".
The video of the performance was shared in two parts, each of which was accompanied by cheers, hooting and a lot of phone cameras pointed at the professor dancing in the middle of the stage.
The comments started pouring in faster than the beats dropped. One user wrote, ''Bro Choose Wrong Profession.'' Another user said, ''Ooffff the way he removed another shoe.'' A third user commented, ''Professor by profession, Dancer by passion.'' Another user wrote, ''In this college, staff are more talented than students.''
Also read: 'This is the real man': Husband dances to cheer wife in labour, wholesome hospital video wins hearts