A professor from Bengaluru is winning hearts on the internet, not for a lecture or research paper, but for his incredible dance moves. A video of him performing to Prabhu Deva’s iconic Muqabala during a college function has gone viral on Instagram. Students were quick to nickname him ‘Mechanical Jackson’, and social media users can’t get enough.

The video, shared in two parts, shows the professor confidently dancing in front of a cheering crowd of students. Dressed in casual clothes and sunglasses, he nailed every step with energy and ease. Many students stood up, clapped, and recorded the performance on their phones. The atmosphere was filled with cheers, hoots, and applause as he took over the stage like a true performer.

Instagram users flooded the comment section with reactions. “He is Mechanical Jackson,” one user wrote. Another said, “I think he’s the favourite professor of all college students.” Others commented, “Bro got some moves,” “Born to be a dancer, forced to be a professor,” and “Passionate dancer turned into a lecturer.”

This is not the first time the professor has gone viral. Just last month, he was seen recreating Michael Jackson’s famous dance steps during another college event. That video also gained thousands of views and likes, with many admiring his passion for dance and confidence.

Though his identity hasn’t been officially confirmed, students say he teaches in the mechanical engineering department. His unique way of connecting with students through dance has clearly made a lasting impression.

