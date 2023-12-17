Viral video: Bengaluru man finds live snail in salad ordered via Swiggy, company responds

A Bengaluru man's meal from popular restaurant chain Leon Grill, ordered via Swiggy, turned into a nightmare when he discovered a live snail in his salad.

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a local resident expressed his disgust after finding a live snail in the salad he ordered from popular restaurant chain Leon Grill through the food delivery app Swiggy. Dhaval Singh, the disgruntled customer, took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share his unsettling experience and caution fellow customers.

Never ordering from @LeonGrill ever again!@SwiggyCares do whatever you can to ensure this shit doesn't happen to others...

Blr folks take note

Ughhhhh pic.twitter.com/iz9aCsJiW9 — Dhaval singh (@Dhavalsingh7) December 15, 2023

Sharing a video along with his post, Singh revealed the unappetizing surprise he encountered in his supposedly fresh salad. The footage depicted a bowl filled with vegetables, with a small snail leisurely resting on top, even seen moving in the clip.

Singh, in his tweet, declared his decision to never order from Leon Grill again and urged Swiggy to take necessary measures to prevent such incidents, addressing the people of Bengaluru to remain vigilant. "Never ordering from @LeonGrill ever again! Swiggy, do whatever you can to ensure this doesn't happen to others... Bengaluru folks take note," he wrote.

In the comments section, Singh disclosed that not only did he receive a contaminated salad, but his drink order was also incorrect. Adding to his grievances, he claimed that Swiggy initially offered only a partial refund when he raised a complaint, but later rectified it by providing a full refund for the entire order.

Hi Dhaval. That is terrible. Please help us with the order ID, so we can look into it.

^Sai — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) December 15, 2023

Swiggy, responding to the incident, reached out to Singh on X, requesting details of his order and labeling the situation as "terrible." Some users echoed Singh's sentiments, calling for the immediate blacklisting of the restaurant, citing previous instances of poor hygiene and service.

One user shared, "Swiggy should blacklist the restaurant ASAP! I've also encountered food from this restaurant that was either reheated or spoiled." Another user expressed their lack of surprise, stating, "No surprise to me. Happened already. Worst hygiene, care and responsibility."