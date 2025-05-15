The clip, posted on Instagram by Ben Antony K V, features him and his dance partner Anceline Jinmon, both students at Kristu Jayanti College.

A dance performance by two college students from Bengaluru has captured the attention of social media users, thanks to their captivating take on the Bollywood song Ramta Jogi. The video, filled with energy and emotion, has now gone viral.

The clip, posted on Instagram by Ben Antony K V, features him and his dance partner Anceline Jinmon, both students at Kristu Jayanti College. The performance took place during a cultural fest hosted by another college in the city.

Dressed in matching shades of black and purple, the duo delivered a lively and intense performance to the 1999 hit from the film Taal, originally performed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor. Ben wore a black and purple fusion shirt paired with trousers, while Anceline dazzled in a glittery outfit that complemented the look.

According to Ben, the viral clip is only a part of their full performance. Their choreography combined elements of Tango with freestyle dance, keeping the audience hooked from start to finish. From confident lifts to sharp moves and strong expressions, the pair impressed both the live crowd and online viewers.

Cheers from the audience could be heard throughout the performance, a sign of just how well it was received.

On social media, users were quick to share their admiration. Comments like “flawless,” “sheer perfection,” and “this pair will forever be etched in our hearts” poured in. Many also praised the chemistry between the two, calling this their best performance yet.