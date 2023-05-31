Viral video: Bengaluru bus driver finishes lunch while stuck in traffic, internet reacts

screengrab

Viral video: Bengaluru traffic is renowned for its extended waits that put even the most seasoned drivers to the strain. Navigating the city's crowded streets and suffering traffic has become a daily struggle for inhabitants. Every now and then, images and videos depicting Bengalureans' traffic hardships go viral on social media. The shares range from visuals of a pillion rider working on her laptop to a video of a puppy sitting on an auto driver's lap.

Now, a video of an identical kind has appeared on the internet, stunning viewers. A clip shared on Instagram by Sai Chand Bayyavarapu, shows a bus driver having his lunch while seated in the front seat. As the video closes, the man finishes his lunch while stuck in traffic.



"Peak Traffic Moment in Bengaluru," the caption stated. The incident was filmed near the Silk Board Junction traffic bottleneck, according to the text accompanying the video.

The video, which was posted on Instagram on May 2, has had over 1.9 million views and is still growing.People were sympathetic to the bus driver and commented on the terrible traffic situation. Many people couldn't stop protesting about the authorities' lack of action.

Reactions:

"It's unfortunate...Due to traffic, the driver doesn't even have time to sit and eat peacefully," one Instagram user writes. Another person commented, "Bro understands time management better than anyone else." A third person stated, "I saw people finishing films. I used to sleep on the way to work," said a fourth.