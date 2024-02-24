Viral video: Bengali bride dances to Taylor Swift's 'Love Story', internet says 'super se bhi upar'

In a delightful fusion of modern romance and traditional festivities, a video featuring a Bengali bride dancing to Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' has taken social media by storm. The captivating moment, shared by Atri Bhattacharyya on Instagram on February 13, showcases the newlyweds and their guests joyfully singing along to the iconic love anthem.

The video, now deemed 'magical' by online viewers, captures the couple at the center of the celebration, surrounded by family and friends swaying and nodding in harmony with the music. Since its online debut, the video has gone viral, eliciting an outpour of love and admiration for the newlyweds from social media users.

Atri Bhattacharyya, the sharer of the heartwarming moment, captioned the Instagram post with wishes for the "cutest and craziest bride ever." The caption further extended wishes for the newlyweds, expressing hopes that their future adventures be filled with love, laughter, and a touch of sass.

The post has amassed nearly 4 lakh views, and the comments section is brimming with thoughts and well-wishes from social media users. One Swiftie expressed appreciation, stating, "As a swiftie, I really appreciate this. If you connect well with a song and the words fit with your emotions, language doesn't matter. Lovely." Another user humorously commented on the Bengali bride's enthusiasm, saying, "Bangali meye (Bengali girl) and her urge to do this on her big day."