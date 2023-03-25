Viral video: Barber's surprising gesture towards cancer patient getting hair shaved wins hearts

Viral video: A heartwarming video of a cancer patient and her barber has gone viral on social media. In the video, the patient is seen going to a salon to get her head shaved due to chemotherapy. She looks very emotional, and the barber holds her tight, showing his support and empathy. As he shaves off her hair, the two share a touching moment that has touched the hearts of millions online.

But what makes the video truly special is the fact that, at the end, the barber himself shaves his own head to show support for the cancer patient. This selfless act of kindness has earned him widespread praise and admiration on social media.

The video's caption reads, “One of the most powerful Christlike attributes is the ability to empathize with others and mourn with them in their time of need. You may not have a lot of money. You may not have the means to make big philanthropic donations. You may not be, nor do you want to be popular and outgoing. But there are little opportunities everywhere that enable you to lend your strength to another in their time of need.”

The video has been shared widely on social media, with many people expressing their admiration for the barber's act of kindness. Some have even called him a hero, saying that he has set an example for all of us to follow.

In a world where acts of kindness and empathy seem increasingly rare, this video is a powerful reminder of the importance of compassion and understanding. It shows us that, even in the darkest of times, there is always a glimmer of hope and humanity that can light the way forward.

