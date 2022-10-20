Search icon
Viral video: Baraatis sets street of New York city on fire with energetic dance performance

So, a video of a baraat grooving to a popular Hindi song on the streets of New York City has gone viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Isn't it great to watch videos of a barat having fun at a wedding? Well, it's a happy sight and it cannot be denied. You must be thinking about why we are talking about this all of a sudden. So, a video of a baraat grooving to a popular Hindi song on the streets of New York City has gone viral on social media. The video is shared on Instagram by a user named @surajpatelnyc. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suraj Patel (@surajpatelnyc)

In the now-viral video, several American Indians dressed in traditional attire can be seen dancing to Indian songs. The bride and groom can also be seen dancing with the procession. "My heart is so full, for my family to have all been here for such an incredible occasion for my brother’s wedding, so much love and energy on the streets of NYC" reads the video caption. 

The clip garnered a whopping 300k views after being shared online. Netizens were simply bowled over by the baarat performance and were amazed by the dance skills of the baaratis. “ This is so beautiful, love it” commented an Instagram user. “This is so so unreal,” shared another. “OMG adorable, I loved it” wrote a third. “I knew it was coming, and i am watching it on  loop,” commented a fourth.

 

 

