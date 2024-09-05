Viral video: 'Bahot pitai ke baad bhi...': Teachers' day celebration takes surprising turn when..., WATCH

A hilarious video on Teachers' Day has taken the internet by storm.

As the country is observing Teachers' Day today, i.e., September 5, the internet is flooded with heartfelt and emotional messages for teachers, honouring their contributions in a student's life.

Meanwhile, a hilarious video of a student getting beated by his teacher on the occasion of Teachers' day has taken internet by storm, leaving netizens in splits.

A user under the name Pawan Patidar has shared the viral video, captioned, "Happy teacher's day. Bahot pitai k bad bhi full izzat k sth hu sir k" (Happy teachers' day, even after so much of beating, I respect my teacher).

The video begins with students honouring their teacher, sitting on the front desk. The video captures a cheerful atmoshphere with children clapping and enjoying the celebration.

Adding to the enthusiasm, a boy enters the frame and sprays the party snow at the teacher, expecting laughters and smiles. However, the celebrations take a surprising turn when the teacher sees red instead, bends him over a desk, and repeatedly hits him on the back.

Several users have commented on the amusing video.

"When the teacher catches you watching videos instead of studying", a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Ageee with this ? School days hold a unique happiness, filled with carefree moments, laughter with friends, and the joy of simple things. It's a time of innocence, shared adventures, and the excitement of learning without the weight of responsibility. Memories of playground games, favorite teachers, and inside jokes create a lasting warmth, reminding us of a time when life felt simpler and joy came easily. ”