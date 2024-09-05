Twitter
Noida Authority to run 100 electric buses in these 27 routes under the PM E-bus Sewa scheme

After Khel Khel Mein, Gaurav Manwane to next be seen in Dhvani Bhanushali's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam | Exclusive

Tech companies laid off over 27000 in August, list includes Intel, IBM…

Viral video: Lion jumps into river to escape chasing Hippo, here's what happened next, watch

'Hire Babar Azam as your PR': Netizens troll Ex-PAK skipper for wishing India on T20 World Cup win after 2 months

Viral

Viral video: 'Bahot pitai ke baad bhi...': Teachers' day celebration takes surprising turn when..., WATCH

A hilarious video on Teachers' Day has taken the internet by storm.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 02:34 PM IST

Viral video: 'Bahot pitai ke baad bhi...': Teachers' day celebration takes surprising turn when..., WATCH
A grab of the viral video (Photo/X)
As the country is observing Teachers' Day today, i.e., September 5, the internet is flooded with heartfelt and emotional messages for teachers, honouring their contributions in a student's life. 

Meanwhile, a hilarious video of a student getting beated by his teacher on the occasion of Teachers' day has taken internet by storm, leaving netizens in splits. 

A user under the name Pawan Patidar has shared the viral video, captioned, "Happy teacher's day. Bahot pitai k bad bhi full izzat k sth hu sir k" (Happy teachers' day, even after so much of beating, I respect my teacher). 

 

The video begins with students honouring their teacher, sitting on the front desk. The video captures a cheerful atmoshphere with children clapping and enjoying the celebration.

Adding to the enthusiasm, a boy enters the frame and sprays the party snow at the teacher, expecting laughters and smiles. However, the celebrations take a surprising turn when the teacher sees red instead, bends him over a desk, and repeatedly hits him on the back. 

Several users have commented on the amusing video. 

"When the teacher catches you watching videos instead of studying", a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Ageee with this ? School days hold a unique happiness, filled with carefree moments, laughter with friends, and the joy of simple things. It's a time of innocence, shared adventures, and the excitement of learning without the weight of responsibility. Memories of playground games, favorite teachers, and inside jokes create a lasting warmth, reminding us of a time when life felt simpler and joy came easily. ”

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
