Viral video: Baby goat with one eyelid stuns netizens

The viral video shows a lamb with eyes but only one eyelid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

Viral video: Baby goat with one eyelid stuns netizens
New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a goat in Madhya Pradesh's Sultanpur gave birth to a strangely-looking baby, leaving its owners and locals shocked. The stranger-than-fiction animal has piqued the interest of internet users, and its video is currently going viral. Take a look here:

The viral video shows a lamb with eyes but only one eyelid. As soon as the locals heard the news of the weird-looking creature, many rushed to see it for themselves. Some also snapped a photo of the deformed goat and shared it on social media. 

READ: 'Epic': Netizens react to Elon Musk's goat statue

Many similar cases have been reported from various parts of India, where deformed creatures with strangely-looking faces and appearances were reproduced by cows, buffaloes, and goats. Without understanding the science behind it, superstitious people frequently worship them as divine intervention.

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert: TN school, colleges to remain shut tomorrow
