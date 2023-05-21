Viral video: Baby flamingo's attempt to walk will inspire you to never give up

screengrab

New Delhi: Life is full of ups and downs. We occasionally fall, and sometimes we ascend. What counts is that you don't give up in the middle. This is a difficult lesson that life will teach you over time. This rule applies not only to humans, but also to animals. This recent viral video of a baby flamingo will give you the same impression.

Shared on Twitter by @Gabriele_Corno, the video shows what the first walk of a newborn flamingo exactly looks like.

Baby flamingo learning to stand on one leg... pic.twitter.com/uFZ7WDyA5A May 15, 2023

In the short clip, a very tiny flamingo is seen standing and trying to walk on its feet. The cute bird falls while doing so, but it refuses to give up. It creeps and then stands back up. The video ends abruptly with the small bird crawling ahead and rising halfway up. Although the video does not show if the bird is successful in walking, its earnest desire to try till the final breath has captured the attention of the Internet community.

@Gabriele_Corno shared the 28-second clip on Twitter on May 15. "Baby flamingo learning to stand on one leg...," he wrote in the caption.

Netizens were highly impressed the video and adored it. They flocked to the comments section to share their concerns.

Here are some of the reactions:

A Twitter user posted, “Meanwhile we can’t get the 20 year old to stand on his own two feet..” Another shared, “Makes me want to go and help the “little” one!.” “The first step is always difficult, but it is something you have to go through,” added a third. A fourth commented, “Just like the difficulties in life, you have to learn step by step and walk step by step.” “Adorable! I love Flamingo,” expressed a fifth. A sixth added, “Made my day.”