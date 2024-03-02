Twitter
Headlines

Watch: Viral video of Isha Ambani with daughter Aadiya from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Google removes Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, 99 acres from Play Store due to…

Indian businessman asked by court to pay Rs 20000 Crore to four brothers, the reason is...

'Focus on...': Gautam Gambhir asks BJP chief JP Nadda to relieve him of political duties

Viral video: Baby elephant tumbles while chasing birds, quickly reunites with mama; watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Viral video of Isha Ambani with daughter Aadiya from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

'Focus on...': Gautam Gambhir asks BJP chief JP Nadda to relieve him of political duties

Indian businessman asked by court to pay Rs 20000 Crore to four brothers, the reason is...

7 nutritious substitutes for butter

Signs and symptoms of blockage in brain nerves

IPL: Batters with most runs in a season without scoring a fifty

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Watch! PM Modi’s Humble Gesture Towards Jharkhand CM Champai Soren Wins Hearts

Israel-Hamas War: UN Aid Chief's Big Statement As Death Toll In Gaza Crosses Over 30,000

Paul Pogba, 2018 Football World Cup Winner, Has Been Banned For Four Years For A Doping Offence

Watch: Rihanna poses with paparazzi, hugs cops before leaving India, fans call her, ‘more humble than Indian stars'

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Disha Patani defends Karan Johar against nepotism allegations: ‘I was just 18 when…’

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Baby elephant tumbles while chasing birds, quickly reunites with mama; watch

A delightful video of a baby elephant chasing birds has captured the hearts of social media users.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The vast expanse of the internet offers an array of content, ranging from amusing anecdotes to enlightening insights. Among these digital treasures, viral videos hold a special place, captivating audiences across various social media platforms. For enthusiasts of animal-related content, a recent video depicting a heartwarming scene has emerged as a must-watch.

Shared by the Twitter handle @Gabriele_Corno, the endearing footage features a baby elephant gleefully chasing a flock of birds, spreading joy with its innocent antics. Captioned with the words, "This cute little elephant will make you smile," the video swiftly gained traction on the microblogging platform.

In the brief clip, the baby elephant is seen stationed on the ground, surrounded by a cluster of birds. Upon noticing their fluttering presence, the elephant embarks on an enthusiastic pursuit, its tiny form bounding after the feathered companions. Despite a momentary stumble, the resilient elephant quickly recovers and scampers back to the safety of its mother's side.

Since its recent dissemination, the post has garnered significant attention, amassing over 142,000 views along with a flurry of likes and comments from enamored viewers.

Reactions to the endearing encounter flooded the comments section, with one user expressing, "Awww so pure & innocent. Lil baby ran to its mom a lil embarrassed it fell." Another simply exclaimed, "That's so cute!" Echoing the sentiments of adoration, a third commenter professed, "I love those creatures so damn much."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Father's reaction to daughter's bridal look melts hearts on internet, watch

JNU Violence: ABVP, Left-backed groups clash over poll committee selection

Google removes Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, 99 acres from Play Store due to…

Meet man who cracked UPSC in 1st attempt, left IAS job after few months due to...

Akash Ambani’s Jio may soon launch India’s cheapest 5G phone, likely to be priced under Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE