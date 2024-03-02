Viral video: Baby elephant tumbles while chasing birds, quickly reunites with mama; watch

A delightful video of a baby elephant chasing birds has captured the hearts of social media users.

The vast expanse of the internet offers an array of content, ranging from amusing anecdotes to enlightening insights. Among these digital treasures, viral videos hold a special place, captivating audiences across various social media platforms. For enthusiasts of animal-related content, a recent video depicting a heartwarming scene has emerged as a must-watch.

This cute little elephant it will make you smile pic.twitter.com/uqjJdg34uk — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) February 10, 2024

Shared by the Twitter handle @Gabriele_Corno, the endearing footage features a baby elephant gleefully chasing a flock of birds, spreading joy with its innocent antics. Captioned with the words, "This cute little elephant will make you smile," the video swiftly gained traction on the microblogging platform.

In the brief clip, the baby elephant is seen stationed on the ground, surrounded by a cluster of birds. Upon noticing their fluttering presence, the elephant embarks on an enthusiastic pursuit, its tiny form bounding after the feathered companions. Despite a momentary stumble, the resilient elephant quickly recovers and scampers back to the safety of its mother's side.

Since its recent dissemination, the post has garnered significant attention, amassing over 142,000 views along with a flurry of likes and comments from enamored viewers.

Reactions to the endearing encounter flooded the comments section, with one user expressing, "Awww so pure & innocent. Lil baby ran to its mom a lil embarrassed it fell." Another simply exclaimed, "That's so cute!" Echoing the sentiments of adoration, a third commenter professed, "I love those creatures so damn much."