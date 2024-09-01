Twitter
Chennai to Nagercoil in 9 hours: Train route, timings, fare, top speed to be...

Malayalam star Jayasurya breaks his silence on sexual abuse allegations against him: 'Let those who have not sinned...'

Sohum Shah's cult horror Tumbbad to re-release in theatres; here's when and how to watch it

Viral video: Baby elephant’s adorable attempt to play football with mom charms internet

Delhi IAS Coaching Centre Deaths: Owner 'knowingly' used basement for commercial purpose, CBI tells court

Viral

Viral video: Baby elephant’s adorable attempt to play football with mom charms internet

A viral video shared by Lek Chailert from Thailand’s Elephant Nature Park shows a baby elephant trying to get its mother to play football.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 08:27 AM IST

Viral video: Baby elephant’s adorable attempt to play football with mom charms internet
A heartwarming video featuring a baby elephant attempting to engage its mother in a game of football is winning over the internet. The delightful clip shows the young elephant excitedly nudging a ball toward its mother, who seems disinterested in the idea of playtime. Despite the mother's lack of enthusiasm, the baby doesn't give up and keeps persistently pushing the ball her way, creating a moment that’s both adorable and amusing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lek Chailert (@lek_chailert)

The video was shared on Instagram by Lek Chailert, the founder of Elephant Nature Park, a renowned elephant sanctuary in Thailand. Since being posted on August 30, the video has amassed over one lakh views, with viewers from all over the world expressing their joy and love for the playful moment between the mother and calf.

Chailert, known for her work in elephant conservation, captioned the video: "Sometimes even a mom needs a break, but the little one just wants to play." This moment showcases the strong bond between elephants, and how even in the wild, playful behavior is essential for the young.

The viral video has captured the hearts of thousands, with many people flooding the comments section to share their thoughts on the adorable interaction.

Reactions from netizens:

One user wrote, "This is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day! That baby just wants to have fun!"

Another said, "Moms everywhere can relate to needing a break while the kids keep pushing for attention."

A third commented, "The persistence of that little elephant is just too sweet!"

A fourth shared, "This made my day. Elephants are such gentle giants, and this is a perfect example."

A fifth user joked, "Mom’s face says, 'Not today, kiddo!'"

A sixth added, "Love seeing animals just being themselves. Nature is beautiful."

