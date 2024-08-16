Viral video: Baby elephant finds cozy shelter under mom's umbrella body amid rain, watch

A heartwarming video of a baby elephant sheltering from heavy rain under its mother's body has gone viral.

In a touching display of maternal love that transcends species, a video of a baby elephant seeking shelter from heavy rain beneath its mother's body has gone viral, capturing the hearts of millions across social media platforms.

The short clip, shared on Instagram by user @mei_me i_0946, shows the endearing moment when the young elephant tucks itself under its mother's protective frame as rain pours down around them. This simple yet powerful image serves as a poignant reminder of the universal nature of a mother's love and instinct to protect her young.

Since its posting, the video has amassed over 3 million views, striking a chord with viewers worldwide. The comments section overflows with expressions of admiration and emotional responses from touched viewers.

"True happiness!" exclaimed one user, encapsulating the joyful sentiment evoked by the scene. Another commenter observed, "A mom is a mom, no matter the species," highlighting the universality of maternal care across the animal kingdom.

The video's popularity underscores the public's appetite for heartwarming content that showcases the gentler side of nature. "So beautiful video," wrote one viewer, while another declared, "No one match Mamma love," emphasizing the unparalleled bond between mother and child.