Viral video: Baby elephant enjoys bath in a pond, internet can't help but go aww

New Delhi: Elephants simply enjoy baths and often make the most of their time doing so. In a video posted by @exploreorg, a baby elephant was seen enjoying a bath in a small pond and social media users loved watching the short clip. The 13-second clip has been viewed over 184,000 times so far.

As seen in the video, the baby elephant relished every moment of his bath in the pond. He rolled around on the ground, and his expressions show that he was having a great time.

The video has had nearly 184,000 views since it was posted, and the number is growing. Netizens responded to the video with love-filled comments. The adorable video was a big dose of serotonin for the netizens, without a doubt.

See the comments here:

One user reacted to the video and wrote, “Look at this bebe having a great time, love to see it.” An individual added, “How they stand around to protect him or her while she’s playing is so moving. The whole family the little one.” A third expressed, “That's soooooooo cuteeeee.” A fourth Instagram user added, “Very happy little baby. ” What are your thoughts on the video?