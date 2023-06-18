Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Baby bird's incredible escape from leopard by playing dead leaves internet stunned

The video begins with the unsuspecting baby bird caught in the sights of the prowling leopard. Sensing imminent danger, the quick-thinking avian immediately adopts a cunning tactic: it pretends to be lifeless.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 10:15 AM IST

Viral video: Baby bird's incredible escape from leopard by playing dead leaves internet stunned
screengrab

New Delhi: The captivating video that has recently emerged has left viewers in awe as they witness a fascinating survival strategy employed by a baby bird. This extraordinary footage, which has been shared on the popular YouTube channel "Latest Sightings," showcases a heart-stopping encounter between the bird and a formidable leopard, ultimately culminating in a breathtaking escape.

The video begins with the unsuspecting baby bird caught in the sights of the prowling leopard. Sensing imminent danger, the quick-thinking avian immediately adopts a cunning tactic: it pretends to be lifeless. As the leopard closes in and snatches the bird with its powerful jaws, the tiny creature ceases all movement, appearing utterly limp and inanimate.

Remarkably, even as the leopard tests the bird's vulnerability with nibbles and gnashes, the feathered protagonist maintains its ruse, exhibiting an unwavering commitment to its survival strategy. The scene unfolds with tense anticipation, as viewers marvel at the bird's unwavering determination to outwit its predator.

After what seems like an eternity, the leopard momentarily releases its grip on the motionless bird. As the predator sets its intended prey down on the ground, an astonishing transformation takes place. With astonishing agility, the bird springs back to life, defying the odds and demonstrating its resilience. In a swift and graceful motion, it takes flight, leaving the bewildered leopard behind in utter astonishment.

The video, shared just four days ago, has already captivated a vast audience, accumulating over 420,000 views and garnering nearly 4,500 likes. Viewers were quick to express their amazement and admiration for the courageous baby bird.

Among the sea of comments on the YouTube platform, one user couldn't help but praise the bird's fearless act, stating, "WHAT A LEGEND. It takes a remarkable amount of courage to play dead even when being bitten. This bird is truly extraordinary." .

Another viewer joined the chorus of admiration, expressing delight and relief, saying, "That baby bird is absolutely adorable and cute. I'm so relieved it managed to escape from the leopard in the end." This comment echoes the collective relief felt by many, as they witness the triumph of nature and the survival instincts of a tiny creature against all odds.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Shubman Gill's luxurious lifestyle: Take a look at IPL salary, net worth, expensive properties of GT's ace player
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Another goods train derails in Odisha days after Balasore tragedy, no casualties reported
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.