On the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the 'Surya Tilak' illuminating the forehead of Ram Lalla. At exactly noon, a focused beam of sunlight touched the idol’s forehead, forming a bright tilak. This divine moment was seen as a powerful symbol of faith and devotion.

Visuals from the temple showed priests performing prayers as the sunlight created the tilak. This rare sight was made possible through a special mirror and lens system designed to direct sunlight onto the idol at a specific time. Thousands of devotees watched in awe as the sacred moment unfolded.

People from across the country gathered in Ayodhya to take part in the Ram Navami celebrations. Many started arriving early in the morning to witness the event. Similar scenes were seen in other parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Sambhal. With such a large turnout, authorities put in place heavy security and crowd control measures.

Ayodhya’s Senior Superintendent of Police Rajkaran Nayyar said that a large number of devotees were arriving for the festival. He mentioned that the city had been divided into different zones and drones were being used for crowd monitoring and safety.

Additional SP Madhuban Singh added that thousands visit the temple on Ram Navami. He said that enough police forces had been deployed and proper parking facilities were arranged for smooth movement of people.

In Sambhal too, officers were posted at key religious sites and monitored the situation using modern surveillance systems.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the nation. Posting on X formerly Twitter, he wrote heartfelt greetings to all on the occasion of Ram Navami. He hoped the festival would bring new energy into people’s lives and strengthen the nation’s path to progress.

