BCom graduate selling idli sambar on motorcycle wins hearts, credits wife for startup idea

A video of a BCom graduate selling South Indian food on a motorcycle is winning hearts on the internet. Avinash, who completed his BCom in 2019 is selling idli sambar in Faridabad.

He always wanted to set up his business, but a lack of finances led him to come up with this unique idea. Although he worked in many multinational companies including McDonald's for three years but ended up following his calling. Now, this BCom graduate is selling delicious food by the roadside.

An Instagram user with named @swagsedoctor shared the story of this 'BCom idli wala' with the caption, “Meet Avinash who is selling yummy idli sambar roadside in Faridabad. He is BCom by profession and worked as a team member in many multinational companies. He also served in Mcdonald’s. He is working hard by selling idli so he can feed his family. Show some help and support to Mr Avinash by visiting his stall."

Avinash credited his wife behind this idea. Avinash's wife is from Chennai and prepares the idli sambhar he sells on the bike. This story has left netizens in awe. “Well done congratulations for your new venture," commented an Instagram user.