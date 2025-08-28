Viral video: Auto driver assaults passenger over Rs 30 fare in Andheri, here's what happened next

The RTO has issued an e-challan of Rs 500 to the driver and has begun the process of cancelling his permit.

A shocking incident near Andheri railway station created a furore after a video surfaced online in which an autorickshaw driver was seen repeatedly slapping a teenage passenger for allegedly not paying Rs 30 as fare. Bystanders stood quietly without any intervention while officials later intervened.

RTO takes action

The Andheri Regional Transport Office (RTO) has seized the autorickshaw concerned and issued a notice to the driver. Disciplinary proceedings are underway, officials said. "We have asked him why his driving licence should not be cancelled and his permit suspended for assaulting a passenger. This is a serious case of misbehaviour and violence," an RTO official said.

The RTO has issued an e-challan of Rs 500 to the driver and has begun the process of cancelling his permit.

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, authorities have the power to suspend or revoke driving licences in cases related to harassment, assault or unruly conduct towards passengers.

Police question the driver

The driver was traced and called for questioning by the DN Nagar police station. Interestingly, no formal complaint has been lodged by the victim or his family yet. During questioning, the driver claimed that the dispute started over the outstanding fare of Rs 140 for a ride from Santacruz to Andheri, which the boy allegedly refused to pay as he was drunk and misbehaved with him.

"He admitted to beating the boy and the act was captured on camera," an RTO official confirmed.

Investigation

The officials are now double-checking the facts. The video also shows other passengers sitting inside the autorickshaw, raising the possibility that the vehicle was running illegally as a shared ride. If confirmed, the driver may also face action for violating permit rules.

