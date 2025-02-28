The "sun candle," also known as a subsun, is a rare optical illusion caused by sunlight reflecting off tiny ice crystals in the air.

A skier in Austria witnessed a rare natural event called the "sun candle" and captured it on video. The breathtaking sight amazed viewers online, with many calling it magical and unreal. The video quickly went viral, leaving netizens stunned.

What is the ‘sun candle’ phenomenon?

The "sun candle," also known as a subsun, is a rare optical illusion caused by sunlight reflecting off tiny ice crystals in the air. These ice crystals act like mirrors, creating a bright, vertical beam of light that looks like a candle. This phenomenon usually happens in cold weather, especially near mountains or during sunrise and sunset.

Social media buzz

The skier, Lenka Lanč, was amazed by what he saw and joked that it looked like a portal to another dimension. His video, shared by ViralHog, sparked curiosity and excitement among social media users. Many people commented on how beautiful and mysterious the light appeared, with some even wishing they could walk through it.

The video continues to gain attention, reminding people of the wonders of nature and how rare moments like these can be captured and shared with the world.

