Jaden Lang, known for documenting his travel experiences, posted a video on Instagram in which he is seen reacting strongly to the stench of the garbage heap.

An Australian travel vlogger has sparked outrage online after sharing a video of his visit to Delhi's Ghazipur landfill, one of India's largest garbage sites.

"There's a mountain of garbage right there. I think this is the worst smell ever. I'm going to vomit. The smell goes all the way up my nose. I'm literally getting a headache," Lang said in the clip.

"The Ghazipur landfill is a landfill waste dumping site established in 1984. It is located in Ghazipur, a village in the East Delhi district of India. The landfill is spread over an area of ​​approximately 70 acres and is over 236 feet high," read the caption.

In the comments section, most reactions from social media users were critical, accusing the blogger of reinforcing stereotypes and deliberately highlighting India's low points for clicks.

Social media reaction

One user said, "No money in the world could pay me enough to go to India sorry!"

Another user wrote, "Words cannot describe how feral the smell was here, I will never forget this moment with my brother Jagdeep."

A third user said, "I don’t understand why foreigners like to visit such a dirty location first lol. It’s sad, there are many pretty places in India as well. Show it to the people who’s commenting shit about India saying what not. Educate them."

Another user wrote, ''Should use those nose strips you use for extra protection.''

