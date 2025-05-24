While many online found it strange, the 'Shoey' is actually a well-known Australian custom, especially at parties and events.

A video of Australian Member of Parliament Kyle McGinn saying goodbye in a unique way has gone viral on social media. McGinn ended his last day in Western Australia’s parliament by performing a “Shoey” – a tradition where someone drinks beer from a shoe. In the video, McGinn takes off one of his sneakers, pours beer into it, and drinks from the shoe during his farewell speech. While many online found it strange, the “Shoey” is actually a well-known Australian custom, especially at parties and events.

Kyle McGinn said after pondering the idea he thought his Goldfields constituents would be "appreciative" of the theatrical send off: "I'm used to getting told off". #wanews #auspol @westaustralian pic.twitter.com/xw478DF3UY — Caitlyn Rintoul (@caitlynrintoul) May 21, 2025

What is a Shoey?

According to reports, a Shoey is a popular drinking tradition in Australia. It involves pouring beer or another alcoholic drink into a shoe, usually one that someone is wearing, and drinking it. After the drink, the wet shoe is returned to the person.

Although no one knows exactly where the Shoey started, it has become a cultural trend. Several celebrities have joined in the tradition, including Australian F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. Famous actors like Hugh Grant, Patrick Stewart, Gerard Butler, and even talk show host Jimmy Fallon have done it. Musicians like Machine Gun Kelly and Stormzy have also tried it on stage.

During his speech, McGinn joked about his exit plan. “I thought so long and hard about how to finish this speech,” he said, according to the *Sydney Morning Herald*. “My constituents in the Goldfields, I think, will be particularly appreciative – there’s only one way to do it.”

Before drinking from the shoe, he added, “I’m used to getting told off, so we might as well get this over and done with. But I would like to say to the members and the constituents across WA, thank you for two fantastic terms. Cheers!”

Mixed reactions in Parliament

The unusual move received mixed reactions. Some members found it funny, while others were not impressed. Legislative Council President Alanna Clohesy quickly responded, saying, “The honourable member is very well aware that he ran a very fine line in offending the dignity of council, so I’m assuming his speech has concluded.”

Whether people approved or not, McGinn’s farewell has certainly left a lasting impression – both in Parliament and on social media.