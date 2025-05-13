A conversation between an Australian man and a Bengaluru woman has sparked interests among social media users as the lighthearted discussion centers around the idiosyncrasies of city’s slang. The video of the lighthearted conversation went viral as it provoked a debate among social media users who continued to give their own take on the southern city’s unique accent.

The viral video was shared by Instagram user Aashmika Varma, which shows the Australian tourist struggling and laughing at the same time as he tries to understand Bengaluru's quirky phrases. The woman’s curiousness for the foreigner’s views on Bengaluru slang started the interesting conversation. He gave a very straightforward reply, saying, “They are arbitrary, pointless, and made up. It doesn't come from anywhere.”

Australian man vs Bengaluru Slang

Pretending to be surprised at his answer, the woman pushed him to elaborate on his answer a little more. After this first round of question-answer, another woman who was seen sitting opposite to the man throwed another question at him, seemingly offended by his answer. When she asked about Australian slang he firmly came in a defensive mode and said, “Australian slang derives from somewhere.”

The Bengaluru woman did not seem to back out and continued to defend her language. She fired a local phrase like “Yaa, Enthu Cutlet!”, leaving the Australian visibly perplexed. He then immediately asked looking baffled, “Why cutlet? What is that?”. This conversation made the second woman more interested as she thought of trying the man with more local phrase and his elaborated opinion on the language. She then asked, “Let's put scene,” he shot back, “That doesn't make any scene. This is so dumb.” However, even when he called the slang “stupid,” he made it clear that he loved the vibrant city, he said “Nah, I love Bengaluru.”

One of the social media users seemed offended and said, “They literally say stuff like arvo, sanger and crikey so he's not in the best position to be saying this.”