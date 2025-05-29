Recently an Australian took to social media to demonstrate this love in a viral video that shows him neck deep in water, portraying it as the sinking ship, and sipping tea. He posted the video to show how Indian would react instantly if they were on a sinking Titanic.

Indians surely love chai, a cup of chai they can have anywhere at any time, so much so that the social media is replete with chai memes showing India's love for chai, for whom chai is not just a drink, it is an emotion, an expression which they show in every season and at any time of the day. Indian drink chai no matter what, like a ritual, before and after anything-work, study, stress, headache, not feeling well, as a celebration or anything. There is a famous phrase in India, 'Chai pe Charcha' which shows that for Indians no gossip is possible without tea. Recently an Australian took to social media to demonstrate this love in a viral video that shows him neck deep in water, portraying it as the sinking ship, and sipping tea.

Viral Video showing India's love for Chai

He posted the video to show how Indian would react instantly if they were on a sinking Titanic. The video even has a background original score from the 1997 movie starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio, directed by James Cameron. The man is influencer Andy Evans, known by his handle Aussie Bhai. He posted the viral video on Instagram that garnered over 9.7 million views. He overlayed “Indian People on Titanic”, which is a hilarous take on how Indians might have reacted if they were on the ship while it was sinking, their last cup of chai, with every drop finished before they sank in the endless waters.

The video starts with the original music playing in the background which was played while the ship was sinking in the movie. It showed a man neck deep in water. He does not panic nor try to escape but simply sips tea till the end. He even does not show any signs of grief but sips the tea as if someone was sipping while reading a newspaper in their garden. He even does not let a single drop spill and drinks it till the end. The video is highly relatable to Indians who never forget and prioritise tea before anything else.

What makes this video so dramatic and relatable is the pure calmness amid catastrophic situation. “Use my last breath for chai," the caption on the video reads.

Users responded with comments like “So offensive, but do it again. Next time please add adrak (ginger)," and “Life jacket no Chai yes." Others critiqued the authenticity of the chai itself—“That chai is too watery for us mate," and “Need a little extra milk."