Videos from Indian weddings have a thing for going viral. Now, another such video has come to the fore where a bride's reaction after hearing a song played by the DJ at her wedding has got everyone talking. In the short clip, that has gone viral on social media platforms like Instagram and X, the bride can be seen holding the groom's hand while on stage as they pose for pictures being taken by photographers. At that moment, the song Mubarak Mubarak from the Bollywood movie Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya plays in the background. Let us tell you what happened next.

Bride's viral reaction

As the song progresses and the line "Tumhare liye hain baharo ke mausam, na aaye kabhi zindagi mein koi gham" is heard, the bride breaks into tears and is unable to hold back her tears. She then hugs the groom as some guests try to comfort her.

You can watch the viral clip here:

Video hit on Insta

The video has become a hit on Instagram. It has been viewed over 50 lakh times and received more than 1,60,000 likes on the online platform. Many people also commented on the video. "Those who find their love are really very lucky," said one user.

"Tell the DJ to stop playing, everyone cried," another user wrote in the comments section.