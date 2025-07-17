Viral Video: Astronomer CEO Andy Byron caught getting cosy with HR head at Coldplay concert, sparks cheating r

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron went viral after being caught on camera cuddling with HR head Kristin Cabot at a Coldplay concert, sparking affair rumours and online backlash.

A video from a Coldplay concert in Boston has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, and it's not about the music. Andy Byron, CEO of the software company Astronomer, was filmed on the big screen cuddling with his company’s HR head, Kristin Cabot. While that might seem sweet at first glance, the internet quickly found out that the two are not married — and the awkward expressions on their faces when they realised they were on camera only added fuel to the fire. The moment was made even more awkward when Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, commented live on stage, “Oh look at these two,” not knowing the context. As the pair looked shocked and tried to hide their faces, Martin added, “Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy,” seemingly catching on to the discomfort.

Byron has been the CEO of Astronomer, a data and software company valued at over USD 1.3 billion, since July 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile. But since the concert incident, social media has been abuzz with speculation about the relationship between Byron and Cabot.

NEW: Astronomer CEO caught on camera with his HR chief during a Coldplay concert in Boston.



The pair was seen rushing to cover their faces in horror when they realized they were on the big screen.



"Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy," said Coldplay

Online users were quick to identify both their LinkedIn profiles. One user sarcastically pointed out that Kristin Cabot’s bio says she “wins trust with employees of all levels, from CEOs to assistants.” Another person commented, “Sorry for the wife, but glad they’re being exposed and embarrassed.”

It didn’t take long for people to dig into Byron’s personal life. He is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and the couple lives in New York with their two children. Meanwhile, Kristin Cabot’s relationship status is not publicly known.

Reactions on social media have been mixed, ranging from serious concern to playful mockery. “Oh no, a man with status and money has a work wife, let’s all lose our minds,” one user joked. Another said, “What’s worse finding out your partner is having an affair, or that they like Coldplay?”

The video and screenshots have since spread rapidly, with Byron’s LinkedIn and his wife’s Facebook pages reportedly flooded with comments.

While no official statement has been made, this unexpected moment at a Coldplay concert has now turned into one of the internet’s most talked-about scandals, proving once again that nothing goes unnoticed in the age of viral videos.