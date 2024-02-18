Viral video: Astronaut squeezes wet towel in space, what happens next will leave you stunned

Video of astronaut performing a simple science experiment on the ISS has captivated social media users, showcasing the unique challenges and wonders of space.

In a captivating display of the extraordinary challenges faced in microgravity, a recent video featuring an astronaut effortlessly wringing a towel aboard the International Space Station (ISS) has taken social media by storm.

Originally shared on Instagram, the video is part of a longer clip posted by the Canadian Space Agency on YouTube nearly a decade ago. The agency explained that CSA Astronaut Chris Hadfield undertook a simple science experiment crafted by 10th-grade students Kendra Lemke and Meredith Faulkner from Lockview High School in Fall River, Nova Scotia. The duo won a national science contest organized by the Canadian Space Agency with their innovative experiment on surface tension in space using a wet washcloth.

In the Instagram video, Astronaut Hadfield can be seen squeezing a wet cloth while providing an insightful explanation of the process in the unique environment of the ISS.

The post has garnered significant attention since it was shared a few days ago, amassing nearly 590,000 views and over 15,000 likes. Social media users have expressed awe and admiration for the astronaut's demonstration, with comments reflecting a mix of respect, fascination, and enthusiasm for space exploration.

One Instagram user commented, "Max respect to astronauts and their passion for teaching us all," while another expressed, "This is why I love learning physics." A third user joined in, saying, "This is so cool," and a fourth marveled, "Space is crazy."