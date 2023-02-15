Search icon
Assam DGP salutes IPS daughter at her passing out parade, internet says 'moment of pride'

Recently, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), witnessed a similar proud moment for his daughter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

New Delhi: Nothing makes a parent happier than seeing their child follow in their footsteps. And seeing them excel in that field is just the icing on the cake. Recently, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), witnessed a similar proud moment for his daughter.

 Singh tweeted a video of his Indian Police Service (IPS) daughter Aishwarya Singh at her passing out parade from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Saturday. The video shows them both saluting each other and then smiling for photos.

"Words fail me. Received the salute from daughter @aishwarya_ips as she passed out of @svpnpahyd today. Picture courtesy @lrbishnoiips." DGP Singh captioned the beautiful video.

The video has received over 262k views and numerous reactions. People praised Aishwarya for her incredible accomplishment. Many people commended Singh for sharing such a special moment with them.

Here's how netizens reacted:

In the Twitter comments section, someone wrote, "What an experience!!! Heartwarming!!! Rab Rab Rakha!!!" Someone else added, "There can't be a more proud moment than this. It's an honour to have this. Congratulations!" "What a wonderful day for the father-daughter team! Sir, congratulations!! "Added another. A fourth Twitter user stated, "This is a proud moment. Congratulations to Aishwarya and her proud parents. God bless."

