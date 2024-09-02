Viral video: As rain batters Hyderabad, giant Burmese python spotted crawling on streets, WATCH

A giant python was spotted on the streets of Hyderabad amid heavy rains in Telangana.

As heavy rains continue to batter parts of Telangana, people are toiling hard to commute to places. Meanwhile, there have been instances of wild encounters amid the heavy rain showers.

A bone-chilling video of a six-foot long Burmese python crawling on the streets of capital city Hyderabad went viral on social media. The incident was reported in the Mir Alam Tank in Hassannagar in Hyderabad on Saturday evening.

The video captured the glimpses of the giant reptile and the snake catcher successfully rescuing it.

An 'X' user, under the name Habeeb Masood Al-Aidroos, shared the video and captioned, "A large snake was rescued in the Hassan Nagar area by professional snake rescuer, Mir Shakeel Ali. The snake was found after the heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad on August 31."

A large snake was rescued in the Hassan Nagar area by professional snake rescuer, Mir Shakeel Ali. The snake was found after the heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad on August 31. pic.twitter.com/fCofLxOYzA — Habeeb Masood Al-Aidroos (@habeeb_masood) August 31, 2024

Several bystanders gathered to have a glimpse of the brave rescue of the giant python. As per a report by News 18, the snake was successfully captured and released into the wild.

Rains continue to lash Telangana

Several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, is reeling under heavy rainfall. Moreover, a woman died and three others were feared washed away in separate rain-related incidents in Mahabubabad and Khammam districts on Sunday, i.e., September 2.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has asked the administration to remain on high alert. The Chief Minister has instructed to take all measures to prevent any untoward incidents and shift people from the low-lying areas to the relief camps immediately.