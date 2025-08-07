Viral video: Artist paints emotional tribute on vintage car, dedicates ‘Lahore Se Dilli’ to grandparents

Aamir Khan's team breaks silence on reports of him influencing Hindi release of Coolie amid clash with War 2: 'His cameo...'
After England heroics, Shubman Gill now named captain for THIS team
After India, will China be Donald Trump's next target? How much secondary tariff can he impose on Beijing for buying Russian oil?
Phansi Ghar row: Mysterious chambers in Delhi Assembly building used for executions? Historians say this
What! Elnaaz Norouzi rejects Bigg Boss 19, declines Rs 6 crore offer of Salman Khan's show for...: 'Currently her focus is...' | Exclusive
Despite being vegans, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli ate 'snakes' for anniversary dinner: 'There’s chicken and beef in...'
Lucky encounter: WATCH viral video of a rare clouded mother leopard playing with her cubs in Northeast Indian forests
Rajiv Rai reveals if there will be sequel to Gupt, says today if he remakes Tridev it will cost him...: 'If you want to take OG cast..' | Exclusive
What is CENTAIC? AI-enabled system by China that aids Pakistan's Air Force to build real-time data exchange; Should India be afraid?
Massive setback for India as star player to miss Asia Cup 2025, doubtful for Test series against West Indies
VIRAL
In the video, the car is painted with intricate and vibrant designs with "Love" written on it.
A beautiful hand-painted vintage car is going viral on social media. The car is dedicated to its creator’s grandparents, who travelled from Lahore to Delhi during Partition, and the emotional story behind it is deeply affecting viewers.
The video was posted on Instagram by a user named PARAMSahib, whose username is @parambanana. The caption reads, "Parambanana painted a vintage Ambassador car in about 28 days and shot it with a drone in the heart of the city! The Baap of all my #DIYs. About the car: The hand-painted car, titled 'LAHORE SE DILLI', was a tribute to my grandparents travelling from Lahore to India after Partition - and how love was the only constant across generations! This project of love took over 7 months to conceptualise and almost a month to paint with a great team, thoughtful execution and a memorable launch party. Every time I look at this car, my heart jumps with joy and happiness!
In the video, the car is painted with intricate and vibrant designs with "Love" written on it. The car can be seen running comfortably on various roads of Delhi, attracting attention for both its beauty and emotional significance.
The video has gone viral since it was shared and is receiving widespread praise online. A user wrote, commented, "So amazing, so colourful and intricate," while another wrote, "Oops, my dream." Many others praised the artwork, calling it "so amazing." The artist behind the project, @parambanana, is known for his unique and colourful artistic videos that have received a lot of appreciation online. He has over 2 lakh followers on Instagram and many of his reels have garnered millions of views.
Also read: Bengaluru shop’s ChatGPT-inspired ad for Varalakshmi Puja stuns social media: 'Evolution started first here'