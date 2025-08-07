Viral video: Artist paints emotional tribute on vintage car, dedicates ‘Lahore Se Dilli’ to grandparents

In the video, the car is painted with intricate and vibrant designs with "Love" written on it.

A beautiful hand-painted vintage car is going viral on social media. The car is dedicated to its creator’s grandparents, who travelled from Lahore to Delhi during Partition, and the emotional story behind it is deeply affecting viewers.

What's special about the car?

The video was posted on Instagram by a user named PARAMSahib, whose username is @parambanana. The caption reads, "Parambanana painted a vintage Ambassador car in about 28 days and shot it with a drone in the heart of the city! The Baap of all my #DIYs. About the car: The hand-painted car, titled 'LAHORE SE DILLI', was a tribute to my grandparents travelling from Lahore to India after Partition - and how love was the only constant across generations! This project of love took over 7 months to conceptualise and almost a month to paint with a great team, thoughtful execution and a memorable launch party. Every time I look at this car, my heart jumps with joy and happiness!

In the video, the car is painted with intricate and vibrant designs with "Love" written on it. The car can be seen running comfortably on various roads of Delhi, attracting attention for both its beauty and emotional significance.

Watch the viral video here:

Reactions:

The video has gone viral since it was shared and is receiving widespread praise online. A user wrote, commented, "So amazing, so colourful and intricate," while another wrote, "Oops, my dream." Many others praised the artwork, calling it "so amazing." The artist behind the project, @parambanana, is known for his unique and colourful artistic videos that have received a lot of appreciation online. He has over 2 lakh followers on Instagram and many of his reels have garnered millions of views.

Also read: Bengaluru shop’s ChatGPT-inspired ad for Varalakshmi Puja stuns social media: 'Evolution started first here'