Viral video: Armaan Malik and his both wives dance with newborn babies to shoot Insta reel, sparks online outrage

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber, has been generating significant attention in the media lately. The buzz started when he enthusiastically shared the news of his two wives' pregnancies. From that point forward, Armaan has been openly sharing updates about their childbirth journeys and related particulars. Recently, Armaan joyfully welcomed three children into his life: twins named Ayaan(son) and Tuba (daughter), born to his first wife, Payal, and another son named Zaid from his second wife, Kritika.

However, along with his rising fame and family news, Armaan has also found himself involved in various controversies that have attracted public attention. One particular incident that stirred up discussions on social media was a video featuring Armaan and his two wives dancing with their newborn babies. The video went viral, quickly spreading across the internet and dividing opinions.

In the video, Armaan, Payal, and Kritika can be seen dancing and creating an Instagram reel while holding their infants. Some viewers found the scene heartwarming and charming, appreciating the family's joyous and lively atmosphere. However, a segment of the audience expressed concerns regarding the safety and well-being of the newborns. They questioned the appropriateness of engaging in such energetic activities, considering the delicate nature of infants and the potential risks involved.

The viral video sparked a debate among internet users, with contrasting viewpoints being shared. Supporters defended Armaan's right to celebrate and capture memorable moments with his family, emphasizing the happiness they exuded. On the other hand, critics voiced their worries, emphasizing the need to prioritize the safety and comfort of the infants, cautioning against potentially harmful activities.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik is a well-known individual who garnered attention after announcing the pregnancies of his two wives, Payal and Kritika, on December 4, 2022. However, it is important to provide a more accurate depiction of the situation.

Armaan Malik initially married Payal in 2011, and they have a child named Chirayu Malik. In 2018, Armaan also married Payal's best friend, Kritika, while still legally married to Payal. This unconventional arrangement has led to all four individuals living together harmoniously.

The news of both Kritika and Payal's pregnancies surprised the online community when Armaan shared this joyous update on social media. The unique circumstance of having two wives simultaneously expecting has added an intriguing aspect to their already extraordinary situation.