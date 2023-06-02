Viral video: Armaan Malik's first wife Payal dances with newborn baby, netizens say 'bache ko toh baksh do'

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber, has been consistently making news headlines in recent times. It all began when he made the exciting announcement about the pregnancies of both his wives. Since then, he has been openly sharing updates about their childbirth experiences and various other details. Armaan recently became a proud father to three children, as his first wife, Payal, gave birth to twins named Zaid (son) and Tuba (daughter), while his second wife, Kritika, welcomed a son named Zaid as well.

The popular YouTuber remains a constant source of attention and discussion on social media platforms due to a multitude of reasons. In the latest turn of events, a video featuring his first wife, Payal, has taken the internet by storm, generating both admiration and criticism.

The viral video showcases Payal joyfully dancing and creating an Instagram reel while holding her newborn baby. This display of exuberance and seemingly carefree behavior has sparked a wide range of reactions among netizens. While some viewers were delighted by the charming and heartwarming scene, others were quick to express their disapproval, citing concerns about the safety and well-being of the infant.

Critics of Payal's actions argue that engaging in such energetic activities with a newborn baby could potentially put the child at risk. They emphasize the need for caution, advocating for responsible parenting practices and the prioritization of the baby's safety above all else.

On the other hand, supporters of Payal argue that the video showcases a moment of pure happiness and bonding between a mother and her child. They highlight the importance of cherishing such joyful moments and appreciating the genuine connection between Payal and her baby.

Armaan Malik's wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to twins

On April 26, 2023, Armaan Malik and his wife Payal Malik experienced the joyous arrival of twins. The delightful news was shared with their extensive social media following, as Armaan took the initiative to announce the blessed event. The comments section of their posts quickly filled with congratulatory messages and well wishes from fans and followers.

Shortly after the delivery, Kritika Malik, who is Payal's co-wife, made her way to the hospital to extend her blessings and warm wishes to the new parents. This heartfelt moment was captured on video and shared on the respective social media profiles of Armaan, Payal, and Kritika, allowing their well-wishers to witness and share in their joy.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik, a prominent figure, made headlines when he announced the pregnancies of both his wives, Payal and Kritika, on December 4, 2022. However, to provide a more accurate representation of the situation, it's important to clarify certain aspects.

Armaan Malik married his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and they have a child together named Chirayu Malik. After six years of their marital journey, Armaan went on to marry Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018, while still being legally married to Payal. This unconventional arrangement has led to the coexistence of the four individuals harmoniously under one roof.

The news of both Kritika and Payal being pregnant came as a surprise to the internet community, as Armaan revealed this joyful development in his social media announcement. The unique circumstance of having two wives simultaneously expecting added an intriguing element to their already extraordinary situation.

It's worth noting that unconventional relationships and polyamory exist, and individuals navigate their personal lives in various ways. Armaan Malik's story, with his dual marriages and the subsequent pregnancies of both wives, has captivated the attention and curiosity of many.