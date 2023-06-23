Viral video: Armaan Malik's first wife Payal dances with newborn baby, internet expresses anger

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a prominent YouTuber, has recently been making waves in the media. It all began when he shared the exciting news of both his wives' pregnancies. Since then, he has been openly providing updates about their childbirth experiences and other related details. Armaan recently became a proud father to three children: twins named Zaid (son) and Tuba (daughter), born to his first wife, Payal, and another son named Zaid from his second wife, Kritika.

Due to various reasons, Armaan remains a subject of continuous attention and discussion on social media platforms. In the latest development, a video featuring his first wife, Payal, has gone viral, creating a buzz of both admiration and criticism.

The video showcases Payal happily dancing and creating an Instagram reel while holding her newborn daughter Tuba. This display of joy and seemingly carefree behavior has elicited a range of reactions from internet users. While some viewers found the scene charming and heartwarming, others expressed concerns about the safety and well-being of the infant, questioning the appropriateness of engaging in such energetic activities.

Critics argue that such lively actions with a newborn could potentially pose risks to the child and advocate for responsible parenting practices that prioritize the baby's safety above all else.

Supporters of Payal, on the other hand, argue that the video captures a genuine moment of happiness and bonding between a mother and her child. They believe it's important to cherish these joyful moments and appreciate the authentic connection between Payal and her baby.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik, a prominent figure, gained attention when he announced the pregnancies of both his wives, Payal and Kritika, on December 4, 2022. However, to provide a more accurate representation of the situation, it's essential to clarify certain aspects.

Armaan Malik married his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and they have a child named Chirayu Malik. In 2018, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, while still being legally married to Payal. This unconventional arrangement has resulted in the four individuals coexisting harmoniously under one roof.

The news of both Kritika and Payal's pregnancies came as a surprise to the online community when Armaan shared this joyful development on social media. The unique circumstance of having two wives simultaneously expecting added an intriguing element to their already extraordinary situation.

It's important to acknowledge that unconventional relationships and polyamory exist, and individuals navigate their personal lives in diverse ways. Armaan Malik's story, with his dual marriages and the subsequent pregnancies of both wives, has captivated the attention and curiosity of many.