Viral video: Armaan Malik's first wife Payal applies makeup on newborn daughter, internet is angry

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a renowned YouTuber known for his engaging content, is currently basking in the joy of a growing family. Both of his wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, have recently embarked on the incredible journey of motherhood, bringing immeasurable happiness to the household. Payal, Armaan's first wife, gave birth to twins named Ayan and Tuba, while Kritika was blessed with a beautiful baby boy named Zaid.

With their hearts overflowing with love and excitement, the Malik family has been actively sharing their blissful moments and updates with their dedicated fan base on various social media platforms. Through heartwarming photos, candid videos, and heartfelt captions, they have invited their followers to be a part of their joyous experience. As a result, their online presence has been steadily gaining popularity, with an increasing number of people eagerly following their journey day by day.

However, the path to fame is not without its challenges, especially when living under the constant scrutiny of the public eye. Armaan Malik's prominence often draws attention on social media, and in a recent incident, it was Payal who found herself at the center of controversy. A video capturing Payal applying makeup to their newborn daughter, Tuba, went viral and sparked a heated debate among netizens.

The video triggered a wave of criticism and concern from some individuals who perceived Payal's actions as careless or inappropriate. They raised questions about the safety and well-being of the newborn, expressing their disapproval of such practices. On the other hand, there were supporters who defended , emphasizing her right to make decisions for her child and highlighting that the video may have been taken out of context.

Amidst the attention and controversy, the Malik family continues to navigate their journey with love and resilience. They remain committed to their fans and have taken this opportunity to address the concerns raised, emphasizing their dedication to the well-being of their children and their commitment to learning and growing as parents.

Armaan Malik and his love life

Armaan Malik's story is one that challenges conventional relationship norms. In 2011, he entered into marriage with Payal, and together they have a child named Chirayu Malik. However, in a unique turn of events in 2018, Armaan chose to marry Kritika, who happened to be Payal's best friend, without seeking a divorce from his first wife. This decision led to the formation of a distinctive household dynamic where all four individuals coexist harmoniously.

Despite the unconventional nature of their arrangement, Armaan, Payal, Kritika, and Chirayu have managed to navigate their relationships with understanding and acceptance. Their ability to maintain a peaceful family structure showcases their commitment to open communication and mutual respect.

In December 2022, the internet was taken by surprise when Armaan made a remarkable announcement: both Kritika and Payal were pregnant at the same time. This news captivated the online community, generating immense curiosity and intrigue.

The simultaneous pregnancies of Kritika and Payal marked a significant milestone in their unconventional family's journey. It underscored the deep bonds and love shared among Armaan, Payal, and Kritika as they embarked on this extraordinary chapter together. The news of their dual pregnancies not only resonated with their fans but also sparked conversations about the nature of love, acceptance, and non-traditional family structures.

As they eagerly await the arrival of their little ones, Armaan, Payal, Kritika, and Chirayu remain committed to nurturing a supportive and loving environment for their growing family. Their story serves as a testament to the power of unconventional relationships and the ability to find happiness beyond societal norms.