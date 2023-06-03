Armaan Malik and his two wives captivate internet with new video featuring newborn babies, sparks mixed reactions

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, is currently savoring every moment with his expanding family, as they welcome new members into their lives. The content creator recently experienced the joy of becoming a father to three children. Armaan shares a son with his second wife, Kritika Malik, and he and his first wife, Payal Malik, are now blessed with twins. It is important to note that Armaan and Payal already have a child together named Chirayu Malik.

However, Armaan Malik's recent appearance in the list of trends has garnered attention for all the wrong reasons. He found himself at the center of a controversy after posting a video on social media platform Instagram. In the video, Armaan, along with his wives Payal and Kritika, can be seen creating an Instagram reel with their newborn babies. The video quickly went viral and caught the attention of users across social media platforms.

What caused the controversy was the perception that Armaan and his wives were being "careless" in the video. Some Instagram users expressed their outrage, claiming that the actions portrayed in the video were not in the best interest of the newborn babies. The criticism primarily focused on the lip-syncing and dancing that took place while the infants were present.

Armaan Malik is no stranger to making headlines, having been in the public eye for various reasons throughout his career. However, this particular video stirred strong emotions among viewers, leading to a significant influx of negative comments and backlash directed towards Armaan and his wives. The controversy surrounding the video has sparked discussions about responsible parenting and the boundaries of sharing personal moments on social media.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik's personal life has been a subject of interest for many. In 2011, he tied the knot with his first wife, Payal, and the couple welcomed a child named Chirayu Malik. After six years of marriage, Armaan surprised many by marrying Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018, without formally divorcing his first wife. This unconventional relationship dynamic led to curiosity and speculation among their followers.

Since then, Armaan, Payal, Kritika, and Chirayu have formed a unique family unit and have been living together harmoniously under one roof. Their ability to navigate this unconventional arrangement has been a topic of interest and intrigue.

On December 4, 2022, Armaan caused a significant stir on the internet by announcing the pregnancies of both Kritika and Payal. This unexpected revelation generated a great deal of attention and speculation from fans and the public alike. The news of both wives being pregnant simultaneously added another layer of fascination to their already intriguing family dynamic.

The announcement not only surprised the internet but also sparked discussions about the nature of their relationship and the challenges and joys of navigating such a complex situation. Armaan Malik and his family continue to captivate the public's attention with their unique journey, leaving many curious about their future and how they will embrace their growing family.