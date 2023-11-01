Viral video: Apple employee unwraps special gift by company on his 10-year work anniversary

Headlines

'Zaka Ashraf sahab...': Shahid Afridi lashes out at PCB chief on live TV after Babar chat leak fiasco - Watch

Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

What are Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals following their massive victory over Bangladesh?

'Who Killed Moosewala': Sidhu Moosewala's murder to be adapted for screen; makers say it attempts to 'uncover the truth'

Electoral bonds: BJP’s share at 57 percent with Rs 5,272 crore, Congress at 10 percent with…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Zaka Ashraf sahab...': Shahid Afridi lashes out at PCB chief on live TV after Babar chat leak fiasco - Watch

Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra seeks permission to cross-examine alleged 'bribe giver'

What are Pakistan's chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals following their massive victory over Bangladesh?

Unlocking the secrets of facial moles

Successful businessmen who helped build modern India

Bowlers with most maiden overs in ODI history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

'Who Killed Moosewala': Sidhu Moosewala's murder to be adapted for screen; makers say it attempts to 'uncover the truth'

Viral video: Ranveer Singh tells Nita Ambani she is 'just looking like a wow', Mukesh Ambani's reaction surprises many

This National Award-winning actor worked as farmer, his role in Hrithik Roshan film was chopped off, now is among the...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Apple employee unwraps special gift by company on his 10-year work anniversary

Marcos Alonso, a dedicated Apple employee, recently marked his 10-year anniversary at the company with a one-of-a-kind gift.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Work anniversaries are significant milestones for employees, marking a journey of dedication and commitment. It's a time when individuals reflect on their career path and often receive recognition for their loyalty and hard work. At Apple, one employee's recent celebration of his 10-year work anniversary turned heads and set an example of how companies can honor their dedicated team members.

Meet Marcos Alonso, a Human Interface designer at Apple, who recently achieved the impressive feat of completing a decade at the tech giant. Unlike many work anniversaries that may go unnoticed, Mr. Alonso's milestone was celebrated in a remarkable fashion, both by the company and its CEO, Tim Cook.

Taking to social media (referred to as "X," previously known as Twitter), Marcos Alonso shared his joy and gratitude by posting images and an unboxing video of the unique gift he received. In the video, he unveiled a solid metal keepsake that bore a striking resemblance to finely crafted aluminum. This extraordinary item was meticulously designed, featuring chamfered edges and a glossy Apple logo proudly placed at its center. The employee's name and the date of his decade-long service were elegantly etched on the keepsake, alongside the number "10" symbolizing his ten-year journey. Notably, the gift arrived in a box that closely resembled the iconic packaging of an Apple device. What sets this commemorative item apart is that it also included a personalized message from Apple's CEO.

The heartfelt note from Tim Cook read, "Congratulations on reaching this significant milestone. Your work, the challenges you've conquered, and the breakthroughs you've enabled all contribute profoundly and enduringly to Apple's mission of making the world a better place. On behalf of the entire Apple team, we thank you for your invaluable contributions to our collective journey."

The uniqueness of this gift doesn't end with its design and message. A video by YouTuber DongleBookPro provided an inside look into how the product was made. The note in the video stated, "Remnants from the production process are collected and repurposed to fashion a custom alloy made entirely from 100% recycled materials. This alloy is cast into long ingots, which are then sliced into blocks, machined to their final dimensions, fine-blasted for a smooth surface, and diamond-cut along the edges. The block is subsequently anodized to seal the finish and provide a protective layer, and a stainless steel Apple logo is placed at its center."

Since Marcos Alonso's post was shared, it has garnered an impressive response, amassing over 500,000 views and receiving over 6,000 likes. The post's caption was simple and heartfelt: "10 years at Apple."

Responses to the post varied, with one user humorously noting, "The hardest Apple product to obtain."

Another person appreciated the gesture, saying, "I appreciate this type of gesture, not just the usual thank-you email."

A former Apple employee shared their own story, saying, "I departed from Apple just two months shy of reaching my 10-year mark, and I sorely miss my 10-year plaque. I still have my 5-year plaque with Steve Jobs' 'signature' on it, which holds a special place in my tech-loving heart. Congratulations!"

Lastly, another user extended their warm congratulations, stating, "Congratulations on your remarkable 10-year journey with Apple! Time truly flies when you're pioneering groundbreaking technology. Here's to many more years of innovation and success."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Get up to 29% off on Printers

Viral video: Ranveer Singh tells Nita Ambani she is 'just looking like a wow', Mukesh Ambani's reaction surprises many

Malayalam actress Renjusha Menon found dead in her Trivandrum apartment, reports link death to financial crisis

This film, alleged by many to be a Hollywood rip-off, won 13 Filmfare Awards - a record which still remains unbroken

Meet Tony Khan, son of richest Pakistani man, no match for Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, his net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE