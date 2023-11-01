Viral video: Apple employee unwraps special gift by company on his 10-year work anniversary

Marcos Alonso, a dedicated Apple employee, recently marked his 10-year anniversary at the company with a one-of-a-kind gift.

Work anniversaries are significant milestones for employees, marking a journey of dedication and commitment. It's a time when individuals reflect on their career path and often receive recognition for their loyalty and hard work. At Apple, one employee's recent celebration of his 10-year work anniversary turned heads and set an example of how companies can honor their dedicated team members.

Meet Marcos Alonso, a Human Interface designer at Apple, who recently achieved the impressive feat of completing a decade at the tech giant. Unlike many work anniversaries that may go unnoticed, Mr. Alonso's milestone was celebrated in a remarkable fashion, both by the company and its CEO, Tim Cook.

And the unboxing video pic.twitter.com/pKLd2XhDFs — Marcos Alonso (@malonso) October 28, 2023

Taking to social media (referred to as "X," previously known as Twitter), Marcos Alonso shared his joy and gratitude by posting images and an unboxing video of the unique gift he received. In the video, he unveiled a solid metal keepsake that bore a striking resemblance to finely crafted aluminum. This extraordinary item was meticulously designed, featuring chamfered edges and a glossy Apple logo proudly placed at its center. The employee's name and the date of his decade-long service were elegantly etched on the keepsake, alongside the number "10" symbolizing his ten-year journey. Notably, the gift arrived in a box that closely resembled the iconic packaging of an Apple device. What sets this commemorative item apart is that it also included a personalized message from Apple's CEO.

The heartfelt note from Tim Cook read, "Congratulations on reaching this significant milestone. Your work, the challenges you've conquered, and the breakthroughs you've enabled all contribute profoundly and enduringly to Apple's mission of making the world a better place. On behalf of the entire Apple team, we thank you for your invaluable contributions to our collective journey."

The uniqueness of this gift doesn't end with its design and message. A video by YouTuber DongleBookPro provided an inside look into how the product was made. The note in the video stated, "Remnants from the production process are collected and repurposed to fashion a custom alloy made entirely from 100% recycled materials. This alloy is cast into long ingots, which are then sliced into blocks, machined to their final dimensions, fine-blasted for a smooth surface, and diamond-cut along the edges. The block is subsequently anodized to seal the finish and provide a protective layer, and a stainless steel Apple logo is placed at its center."

Since Marcos Alonso's post was shared, it has garnered an impressive response, amassing over 500,000 views and receiving over 6,000 likes. The post's caption was simple and heartfelt: "10 years at Apple."

Responses to the post varied, with one user humorously noting, "The hardest Apple product to obtain."

Another person appreciated the gesture, saying, "I appreciate this type of gesture, not just the usual thank-you email."

A former Apple employee shared their own story, saying, "I departed from Apple just two months shy of reaching my 10-year mark, and I sorely miss my 10-year plaque. I still have my 5-year plaque with Steve Jobs' 'signature' on it, which holds a special place in my tech-loving heart. Congratulations!"

Lastly, another user extended their warm congratulations, stating, "Congratulations on your remarkable 10-year journey with Apple! Time truly flies when you're pioneering groundbreaking technology. Here's to many more years of innovation and success."