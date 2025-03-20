Incidents of human-elephant conflict are becoming increasingly common in India.

A shocking video from Karnataka's Hassan district has gone viral, showing an angry elephant chasing two forest officials. The incident took place in Belur Taluka village when the officials attempted to guide the elephant back into the forest.

The video shows the massive elephant charging at the officials as they run for their lives. A cameraman, standing in the elephant’s path, continued filming the dramatic moment. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The clip has spread widely on social media, with netizens reacting in shock and relief. While many were glad that the officials were safe, some praised the cameraman’s courage for capturing the intense scene. Others joked about how the cameraman always seems to stay safe in such situations.

Incidents of human-elephant conflict are becoming increasingly common in India. In a similar case from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri, an elephant attacked a JCB machine after allegedly being provoked. Such events highlight the challenges of wildlife conservation and human-animal coexistence.

