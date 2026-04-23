Viral video: Aneet Padda makes her first appearance after grandfather demise, hides her face at Amritsar airport with Ahaan Panday

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were recently spotted at Amritsar Airport, where a video of the duo trying to avoid paparazzi has gone viral on social media. The clip has sparked fresh buzz around their rumoured relationship among fans online.

Viral airport video grabs attention:

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have once again become the centre of attention after a video of them at Amritsar Airport surfaced online. The clip shows both actors moving quickly through the airport terminal while they try to conceal their faces from the waiting photographers. A paparazzi account shared the video, which became a viral sensation as fans reacted with excitement and filled the post with heart emojis. The two young stars who are rumoured to be dating have frequently attracted public attention since they first appeared together in their debut film.

Rumoured relationship keeps fans curious:

Ahaan and Aneet have become one of the most talked-about young pairs in the industry. Their on-screen chemistry in their debut film, Saiyaara, quickly gained popularity, which was further enhanced by off-screen relationship rumours. The couple maintains public interest because they often appear together, even though they have not confirmed dating rumours.

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Reunion with Mohit Suri announced:

Director Mohit Suri will work again with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to create a new romantic movie after Saiyaara has achieved success. The project will bring back the successful trio to create an intense love story, which will deliver another emotional cinematic experience. Suri expressed his excitement about working with the duo again because he found the reunion to be a special and creatively refreshing experience. The film will present its audience with deep emotional experiences, compelling storytelling and music that will stay in their memory.