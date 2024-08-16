Viral video: Ancient Shiva temple in Pakistan captures social media’s attention, watch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Noida's DLF Mall of India evacuated: Mock drill or bomb threat?

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Ancient Shiva temple in Pakistan captures social media’s attention, watch

A recent viral video by travel influencer Gosia Voyagerka showcases the Katas Raj Shiva temple in Pakistan, revealing its historical beauty and emotional significance.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 03:40 PM IST

Viral video: Ancient Shiva temple in Pakistan captures social media’s attention, watch
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A video showcasing the ancient Katas Raj Shiva temple in Pakistan has recently gone viral, sparking widespread interest and deep emotions among viewers on social media. The video, shared by popular travel influencer Gosia Voyagerka on her Instagram account, offers a captivating tour of the temple, touching the hearts of Shiva devotees worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GOSIA (@voyagerkapl)

In the video, Gosia takes viewers on an immersive journey through the historic Katas Raj temple, located in Pakistan's Punjab province, roughly two hours from Islamabad. The temple, steeped in legend and history, features a central pond believed to have formed from the tears of Lord Shiva after the death of his wife, Devi Parvati. This poignant story, combined with the temple's ancient architecture, has resonated deeply with many.

The video has struck a chord with viewers, who have expressed a mix of surprise and emotion. Despite the often tense relations between India and Pakistan, this video serves as a reminder of the shared cultural and religious heritage that spans borders.

Accompanied by the caption, "Have you ever heard about a Hindu temple in Pakistan?" the video has garnered 2.5 million views and over 60,000 likes. It has been shared by nearly 19,000 users across social media platforms, and the 3,090 comments reflect a wide range of reactions.

One user commented on the state of religious freedom for minorities in Pakistan, while another thanked Gosia for showcasing the region's beauty. A Pakistani Hindu resident noted the rarity of temples in the country, while another user simply remarked, "Loved to see you exploring the beauty of Pakistan."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

    Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

    BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason

    BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason

    Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes country's youngest ever PM

    Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes country's youngest ever PM

    Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

    Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

    10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

    10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

    6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

    Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

    Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

    Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

    Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

    This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

    This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement