Viral video: Ancient Shiva temple in Pakistan captures social media’s attention, watch

A recent viral video by travel influencer Gosia Voyagerka showcases the Katas Raj Shiva temple in Pakistan, revealing its historical beauty and emotional significance.

A video showcasing the ancient Katas Raj Shiva temple in Pakistan has recently gone viral, sparking widespread interest and deep emotions among viewers on social media. The video, shared by popular travel influencer Gosia Voyagerka on her Instagram account, offers a captivating tour of the temple, touching the hearts of Shiva devotees worldwide.

In the video, Gosia takes viewers on an immersive journey through the historic Katas Raj temple, located in Pakistan's Punjab province, roughly two hours from Islamabad. The temple, steeped in legend and history, features a central pond believed to have formed from the tears of Lord Shiva after the death of his wife, Devi Parvati. This poignant story, combined with the temple's ancient architecture, has resonated deeply with many.

The video has struck a chord with viewers, who have expressed a mix of surprise and emotion. Despite the often tense relations between India and Pakistan, this video serves as a reminder of the shared cultural and religious heritage that spans borders.

Accompanied by the caption, "Have you ever heard about a Hindu temple in Pakistan?" the video has garnered 2.5 million views and over 60,000 likes. It has been shared by nearly 19,000 users across social media platforms, and the 3,090 comments reflect a wide range of reactions.

One user commented on the state of religious freedom for minorities in Pakistan, while another thanked Gosia for showcasing the region's beauty. A Pakistani Hindu resident noted the rarity of temples in the country, while another user simply remarked, "Loved to see you exploring the beauty of Pakistan."