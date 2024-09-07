Viral video: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant bring Ganpati Bappa to Antilia, Mukesh Ambani welcomes them; watch

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant, on Friday, marked their first Ganesh Chaturthi as a married couple as they welcomed the Ganpati idol 'Antilia Cha Raja' to their Mumbai home, Antilia. The couple, who got married on July 12 this year, were spotted welcoming Lord Ganesh into their home. Several photos and videos of the couple are going viral on social media.

Radhika Merchant was dressed in a beautiful traditional red salwar suit, while Anant Ambani chose to wear a festive tangerine kurta paired with a matching jacket. The newlyweds also greeted the paparazzi as they carried the Ganpati idol into their home.

Mukesh Ambani was also seen waiting outside Antilia, accompanied by his daughter Isha Ambani. For the grand occasion, Mukesh Ambani chose to wear a simple white shirt. Isha Ambani, on the other hand, was spotted wearing a traditional green outfit.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which begins today, is extra special for the Ambani family as it marks Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first major festival as a married couple.

In August, Nita Ambani officially welcomed Radhika Merchant into the Ambani family. During the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Nita Ambani told shareholders, "With the grace of our devis and devatas, Anant has embarked on a lifelong journey of togetherness with his soulmate Radhika. We welcome Radhika into our Reliance family with open arms and hearts full of love."

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in Mumbai in what is being referred to as the most expensive wedding in the world.