Viral video: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant bring Ganpati Bappa to Antilia, Mukesh Ambani welcomes them; watch

Radhika Merchant was dressed in a beautiful traditional red salwar suit, while Anant Ambani chose to wear a festive tangerine kurta paired with a matching jacket. The newlyweds also greeted the paparazzi as they carried the Ganpati idol into their home.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 07:29 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Viral video: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant bring Ganpati Bappa to Antilia, Mukesh Ambani welcomes them; watch
Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and his wife Radhika Merchant, on Friday, marked their first Ganesh Chaturthi as a married couple as they welcomed the Ganpati idol 'Antilia Cha Raja' to their Mumbai home, Antilia. The couple, who got married on July 12 this year, were spotted welcoming Lord Ganesh into their home. Several photos and videos of the couple are going viral on social media. 

Radhika Merchant was dressed in a beautiful traditional red salwar suit, while Anant Ambani chose to wear a festive tangerine kurta paired with a matching jacket. The newlyweds also greeted the paparazzi as they carried the Ganpati idol into their home.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which begins today, is extra special for the Ambani family as it marks Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's first major festival as a married couple.

In August, Nita Ambani officially welcomed Radhika Merchant into the Ambani family. During the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Nita Ambani told shareholders, "With the grace of our devis and devatas, Anant has embarked on a lifelong journey of togetherness with his soulmate Radhika. We welcome Radhika into our Reliance family with open arms and hearts full of love." 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12 in Mumbai in what is being referred to as the most expensive wedding in the world. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
