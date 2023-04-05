Search icon
Viral video: Mumbai cop's electric dance moves on Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma's song impresses netizens, watch

A new video is currently going viral on Instagram in which Amol Yashwant Kamble, the Mumbai cop, can be seen dancing to Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's superhit song Dum Dum from the film Band Baaja Baaraat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Photo via Instagram

Everyone remembers Mumbai cop Amol Yashwant Kamble who had become a social media sensation overnight with his dance videos during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2021. Well, it seems like Amol Yashwant Kamble is still eager to entertain his followers with his epic dance moves. A new video is currently going viral on Instagram in which Amol Yashwant Kamble, the Mumbai cop, can be seen dancing to Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's superhit song Dum Dum from the film Band Baaja Baaraat. Amol Yashwant Kamble shared the video with dancer Harsh Kumar.

In the video both Harsh and Amol Yashwant Kamble, the Mumbai cop, can be seen recreating the hook step of the song wonderfully performed in the film by Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. Amol Yashwant Kamble captioned the video saying, "@harshkumarofficiall sir it was my wish and you fulfilled it. Thank you so much sir." 

Watch the viral video here

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@amolkamble2799)

The video has garnered thousands of likes and shares since it was first shared on Instagram. Netizens are also praising the Mumbai cop, Amol Yashwant Kamble, for his dance moves and electric energy. 

One user wrote, "So cool is this!! @mumbaipolice is truly multi-faceted," while another commented, "This is the coolest thing on the Internet." 

The song, Dum Dum, is part of 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat. The film starred Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. 

