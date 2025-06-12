As Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh’s ‘Sapphire’ takes internet by storm, an adorable video of a bunch of kids recreating the duo’s hit song is getting viral online, leaving netizens in awe.

Shared on Instagram, the video has been posted by a user under the name ravz_ravi. The clip begins with a cute little kid mouthing ‘Sapphire’, keeping the camera close to his face. Next you see a bunch of other kids along with their choreographer grooving to the song. Throughout the video, the little kid makes multiple appearances, winning hearts with his expressions.

“My job? Making chaos looked choreographed”, the video was captioned.

Here’s how netizens reacted

"You people made my day", an user wrote.

"Adorable", wrote another user.

A third joined, "Cutieeeessss".

"all the kids are so cute", another user wrote.